Bomb threat sparks panic at Secunderabad railway station eatery

As the information was flashed the police along with bomb disposal and detection squad rushed to the hotel and started checking

28 January 2024

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while when unidentified person informed about a bomb planted at a prominent eatery at Secunderabad railway station on Saturday late evening.

The hotel was temporarily closed for the public and the police checks were going on till last reports around midnight.

More details awaited.