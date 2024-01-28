Saturday, Jan 27, 2024
Bomb threat sparks panic at Secunderabad railway station eatery

As the information was flashed the police along with bomb disposal and detection squad rushed to the hotel and started checking

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 28 January 2024, 12:10 AM
Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for a while when unidentified person informed about a bomb planted at a prominent eatery at Secunderabad railway station on Saturday late evening.

As the information was flashed the police along with bomb disposal and detection squad rushed to the hotel and started checking.

The hotel was temporarily closed for the public and the police checks were going on till last reports around midnight.

More details awaited.

