BRAOU extends last date for application

By | Published: 8:25 pm

Hyderabad: Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) on Thursday extended the last date for submission of online applications for direct admissions into undergraduate (BA/BCom/BSc), postgraduate (MA, MCom, MSc, BLISc, MLISc.), PG diplomas and certificate programmes for the academic year 2021-21 up to October 22.

Students who completed their regular intermediate or Open Schools Society intermediate are eligible to apply. Candidates who cleared the Eligibility Test conducted by the University from 2016 to 2019 are also eligible to join UG courses. For further details visit university portal www.braouonline.in or contact help desk 7382929570/580/590 and 600 or information centres 040-23680333/555.

