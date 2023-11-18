BRS candidate Anil confident of winning Boath assembly seat

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 06:23 PM, Sat - 18 November 23

Anil Jadhav.

Adilabad: Buoyed by the success of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s recent poll rally in Echoda mandal headquarters, BRS nominee Anil Jadhav exuded confidence that he would easily win from Boath segment by thumping majority with the help of innovative schemes and developmental activities in nine and half years. In an interview with Telangana Today, Anil explained about his canvassing and prospects.

How is response from the public to your poll rallies and canvassing?

The response is overwhelming. People from all walks of life are attending in large numbers in poll rallies. Women are welcoming me with harti, while men dance to drum beats. Everyone would strongly like to see the government of BRS once again. That was evident in the Chief Minister’s rally. Echoda mandal centre was packed to the brim.

What message are you conveying to electors while seeking votes in poll rallies?

I am not making new promises, but explaining welfare schemes such as Kalyana Laxmi, Aasara Pensions, Rythu Bandhu, KCR Kits, Rythu Bheema, crop loan waiver, etc and assurances mentioned in the manifesto of the BRS. Similarly, I am narrating how the Boath segment underwent an unprecedented growth on many fronts. The segment, in particular, saw a revolutionary change in road connectivity.

Meanwhile, three new mandals such as Sirikonda, Sonala and Bheempur mandals were carved out to ease administration in addition to existing seven mandals. A balancing reservoir is going to be constructed across Kadem river at Kupti village in Neradigonda mandal at an estimated cost of Rs 1,300 crore. Boath Assembly constituency stood in top position among 119 segments of Telangana in implementing Dalit Basti scheme.

On which areas will you be focusing on if elected?

I will firstly strive hard for converting Boath mandal centre into revenue division. I will make efforts to establish a degree college in Boath, to convert Echoda into municipality and titles to non tribals, to merge Mathura community with SCs, to provide clearance from the forest department to form roads and to develop Sri Mallikharjuna Swamy temple in Sirichelma mandal headquarters.

How are your prospects of winning in your fourth attempt though you contested on the ticket of the Congress twice and as an Independent once?

I will easily register victory from the segment as electors are not trusting statements of candidates belonging to the Congress and the BJP. Electors tell me that they are vexed at the ruling of the Congress for over 55 years. They are satisfied by the welfare schemes and developmental activities that are going to play a vital role in my success.