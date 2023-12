| Brs Candidate Kp Vivekanand Wins By Huge Margin From Quthbullapur

BRS candidate KP Vivekanand wins by huge margin from Quthbullapur

He won the seat by a massive margin of 85,576 votes over his rival Kuna Srisailam Goud.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:18 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: BRS candidate KP Vivekanand has emegred victorious from Quthbullapur Assembly constituency emerged victorious.

He won the seat by a massive margin of 85,576 votes over his rival Kuna Srisailam Goud (BJP).

Also Read TRS MLA says BJP’s discrimination towards Telangana evident in internal meetings too

Vivekanand also won the seat in 2018 Telangana Assembly elections.