BRS government cares for every section in the society: Puvvada

Telangana government was the only government in the country that was offering a pension of Rs 4,016 per month to persons with disabilities, said Puvvada Ajay Kumar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:26 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar distributed enhanced Aasara pensions to PwDs in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: Telangana government was the only government in the country that was offering a pension of Rs 4,016 per month to persons with disabilities, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The minister distributed enhanced Aasara pension to PwDs here on Wednesday. He said Rs 2.18 crore would be spent every month to give pension to 5,522 disabled people in Khammam constituency. The government was caring for every section of the society.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ruled the State with a humanitarian perspective, even though no one asked for it, the pension of PwDs was increased by Rs 1,000. The welfare schemes being implemented by Telangana were not implemented in any other state in the country, he said.

District Collector VP Gautham said that Rs 44.48 crore was being spent every month under Aasara pensions to 1.91 lakh beneficiaries in the district. Of them 28,966 persons with disabilities were receiving pension worth Rs 11.51 crore every month.

Earlier in the day, Ajay Kumar along with National BC Welfare Association president, MP R Krishnaiah inaugurated the National BC Welfare Association district office at Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam.

He laid the foundation stone for four-lane black top road from Raghunathapalem to SUDA Park with a cost of Rs 7 crore and for central lighting and road dividers. He thanked SUDA for allocating funds for the road widening.

Raghunathapalem which was under Khammam Urban mandal was made a separate mandal to ensure its development and it witnessed rapid growth in the past nine years, the minister said while urging the public to support the BRS party in the forthcoming elections and to elect him with a huge majority.

Dornakal diocese bishop K Padma Rao met Ajay Kumar and congratulated him for getting nominated as Khammam BRS Assembly candidate. He said that the minister ensured good governance in Khammam and won the love and affection of the people.

Also Read Congress mandal leader, followers join BRS in Jangaon