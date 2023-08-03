BRS leader Delhi Vasanth hands over financial aid to orphans

He supported two children, who had lost their parents due to electrocution in an agricultural field.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:44 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Sangareddy: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Delhi Vasanth came forward to support two children, whose parents died of electrocution, and their grandparents.

The couple Maryamma and Devadas were electrocuted while working in their agriculture field at Bidakanne village in Jharasangam Mandal on July 25.

The couple were survived by two children. After participating in their funeral, Vasanth had assured to support the children and their grandparents.

He visited the family on Thursday and handed over Rs.20,000. Assuring to take their issue to the notice of the State government, Vasanth said he would continue to support the children in future.