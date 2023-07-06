Delhi Vasanth to join BRS

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 06:33 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Sangareddy: The Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Party will further strengthen its base in Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency as a key activist from Zaheerabad, Delhi Vasanth has decided to join BRS on July 10 in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao. Vasanth’s presence in the party is likely to further strengthen the BRS. Speaking to Telangana Today, Vasanth said that he would organise a massive public meeting in Zaheerabad on July 10 to prove his strength.

During the last year, Vasanth has organised various programmes across Zaheerabad Assembly Constituency. Under “Jai ho Zaheerabad” slogan, Vasanth toured across the constituency to stay connected with the people. He participated in 19-day Satyagraha in Delhi demanding the formation of the Telangana in 2003 in his student days. During 2007, Vasanth took out a Padayatra from Zaheerabad to New Delhi demanding support to sugarcane farmers. Sugarcane is one of the main crops in Zaheerabad even still today. Later, he took out another 7,000 KM Kumbh Sandesh Yatra from Hyderabad to Haridwar via Kanya Kumari and Delhi.