BRS legislator alleges secret nexus between Congress, BJP

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan here, Rajeshwar Reddy said there has been inseparable bond between the Congress and the BJP in Telangana for several decades.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 08:43 PM

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan here, Rajeshwar Reddy said there has been inseparable bond between the Congress and the BJP in Telangana for several decades.

Hyderabad: BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said the secret nexus between the Congress and the BJP has been exposed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Adilabad on Monday.

He pointed out that while Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressed the Prime Minister as elder brother, he did not utter a word against the latter for not extending any support to Telangana.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy stresses on the need for Telugu leaders in national politics

Speaking to media persons at Telangana Bhavan here, Rajeshwar Reddy said there has been inseparable bond between the Congress and the BJP in Telangana for several decades.

He stated that while Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi has been criticising Prime Minister Modi and his policies, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is all praises for the Gujarat model development.

Further, he added that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan who has her roots in BJP, opposed names proposed by the then BRS government for MLC seats citing political background, but approved the names sent by the Congress government despite one of them being the president of a political party.

Similarly, the Modi government which harassed the then BRS government over market borrowings, allowed the Revanth Reddy government to get Rs 13,000 crore more than the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limits.

MP Pasunuri Dayakar said both the Congress and the BJP worked together against the BRS during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and later as well.