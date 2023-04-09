BRS MPs launch scathing attack on PM Narendra Modi

BRS MP K Keshava Rao said that no other State in the country could match Telangana in terms of welfare and development achieved in the last nine years

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hyderabad: Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misleading the people of Telangana with baseless allegations, BRS MPs on Sunday demanded that Prime Minister list out details of support extended by the Centre to Telangana.

At a time when Telangana was surging ahead in all fields and securing top ranks in all sectors, the Prime Minister remarked that development had taken a back seat in the State sounded strange, BRS MP K Keshava Rao said, adding that no other State in the country could match Telangana in terms of welfare and development achieved in the last nine years.

The Centre had not sanctioned a single medical college to Telangana. On the contrary, the State government was setting up one medical college and nursing college in each district, he said, asking what was the Centre’s contribution to the Kaleshwaram project.

“The State government completed the world’s largest lift irrigation project in four years with its own funds. Isn’t this development?” Keshava Rao asked.

KR Suresh Reddy MP said that save for criticizing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Prime Minister had nothing to boast of any development achieved or support extended to Telangana. Despite being the youngest State, Telangana had now emerged as one of the leading contributors to the national economy.

“What is Telangana’s tax revenue share to the Centre and in return what is being offered to the State? Can the Prime Minister share these details?” he asked.

In the guise of laying foundation for different works, the Prime Minister had turned a government programme into a BJP party programme and misled the people with baseless charges, BRS MP Venkatesh Netha said.