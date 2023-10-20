BRS only option to continue development: Talasani

In a door-to-door canvassing, the campaign started at Yellamma temple in Balkampet. A sea of pink enveloped Suprabhat Nagar, Renuka Nagar and BJR-1 Sriram Nagar, as Srinivas Yadav went from door to door and interacted with voters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:23 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: On the campaign trail in Sanathnagar constituency on Friday, senior BRS MLA candidate and Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav engaged with families at Ameerpet.

In a door-to-door canvassing, the campaign started at Yellamma temple in Balkampet. A sea of pink enveloped Suprabhat Nagar, Renuka Nagar and BJR-1 Sriram Nagar, as Srinivas Yadav went from door to door and interacted with voters.

Along with his supporters, Talasani also visited Devi pandals in these areas to perform puja. Interacting with residents, he stated that multiple welfare programmes were carried out under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, adding that the BRS party was the only viable option to continue development in the State.

Recalling the chaotic roads and drainage system before 2014 in Sanathnagar, he said that repair works that could not be done in the past 50 years were completed by BRS party in a span of 10 years. The problem of drinking water has also been solved, he added. The Minister further mentioned the development work done at the famous Balkampet Yellamma temple and requested the voters’ support to continue such growth in the constituency.