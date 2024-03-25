BRS to field Gaddam Srinivas Yadav from Hyderabad LS constituency

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 March 2024, 01:02 PM

Hyderabad: Gaddam Srinivas Yadav has been nominated as the BRS candidate from Hyderabad parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. With the latest addition, BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the party nominees for all 17 parliamentary constituencies in the State.

The BRS president held discussions with the party leaders from the constituencies concerned before announcing the candidature of Srinivas Yadav who has been an active leader of BRS since the Telangana State formation. Hailing from Goshamahal, he is also the chairman of Haindavi Group of Colleges.

Chandrashekhar Rao had already announced candidates for other 16 parliamentary constituencies, making the BRS as the first party to announce candidates for all constituencies in the State. The party candidates have already hit the roads, reaching out to the people as part of their poll campaign. While the party president K Chandrashekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao are expected to address public meetings from next week, the party senior leaders are already working at the ground level to ensure the victory of the party candidates.