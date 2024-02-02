Will invite Priyanka Gandhi to launch the Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme: CM Revanth

Addressing a public meeting at Indravelly, CM Revanth Reddy said the Congress was committed to implement all the promises made to the people during elections

2 February 2024

Adilabad: Sounding the poll bugle for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi would be invited to launch the Rs.500 gas cylinder scheme shortly in the presence of one lakh women.

Similarly, the Congress government would also be launching the 200 units free power supply to households shortly. Based on the last year’s consumption by households, the 200 units free power supply scheme would be implemented, he said.

Addressing a public meeting at Indravelly here on Friday, the Chief Minister said the Congress was committed to implement all the promises made to the people during elections.

Reminding that it had been just over 50 days since the Congress government came to power in the State, he said 7,000 staff nurse jobs were filled up. Likewise, 15,000 constable jobs would be filled up in another 15 days, he declared.

The past government did not bother to get the court cases cleared for filling up the 15,000 constable jobs. Soon after coming to power, the Congress government initiated measures to get the cases cleared for filling up the jobs. The State government was committed to fill up two lakh jobs, he assured.

“The past government neglected Adilabad. Our government will adopt Adilabad and complete all the pending irrigation projects, provide water supply and lay roads to tribal hamlets,” Revanth Reddy announced.

Recalling the 1981 Indravelly massacre in which tribal people were killed by the then Congress government, the Chief Minister reminded that he had tendered an unconditional apology in the past. “It occurred during the Seemandhra rulers (united Andhra Pradesh) and to correct the mistake, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi delivered Telangana,” Revanth Reddy said.

Dismissing the rumours that the Congress government would be dethroned shortly in the State, the Chief Minister thundered that no one can dare to make such attempts.

Coming down heavily on the BRS, he said BRS would not be allowed to be part of I.N.D.I.A alliance. If BRS party would win six to nine seats, they would be pledging their support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre, the Chief Minister charged that the Prime Minister had failed to fulfill promises made to the people.

A promise was made to deposit Rs.15 lakh in each individual’s account, two crore jobs were assured annually and housing for all but not one promise was delivered, he said.

“There is a need to make Congress MP Rahul Gandhi the next Prime Minister. To achieve this, Congress flag should be hoisted in Adilabad constituency,” Revanth Reddy said.