BRS to resume public meetings across India

BRS to resume public meetings in other States, Lines up meetings in AP, Odisha, Karnataka and Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Hyderabad: After a brief lull, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) is all set to continue the extension of its activities to more parts of the country.

Though the proposed meeting on February 17 had to be postponed due to the Model Code of Conduct on account of the MLC elections in the State, the party leadership is likely to go ahead with its public meetings in other States.

The BRS already held two massive rallies at Khammam in Telangana and Nanded in Maharashtra over the last two months which evoked huge response from people. The BRS leaders intend to replicate the same by organising similar mega rallies in other neighbouring States over the next three to four months, for which the dates are being worked out. Accordingly, the party has lined up more meetings in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Delhi and Hyderabad as well.

The meeting proposed to be held at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad was slated to be attended by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and JD (U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, along with Dr BR Ambedkar’s grandson and social activist-politician Prakash Ambedkar.

However, it was postponed along with the inauguration of the State Secretariat, due to the MLC election code coming into force in the State. While it has been decided to inaugurate the State Secretariat on April 14 marking the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the party sources said they were working on the guests to attend the inaugural ceremony and the BRS public meeting, based on their scheduled programmes.

A few guests had already confirmed their participation and others were yet to confirm the same. “The public meetings at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Delhi are very much on. We are working on them and the dates will be announced shortly. Each of these public meetings will have prominent leaders from the respective States who would be joining the BRS and strengthening the party’s foundations,” a party general secretary told ‘Telangana Today‘.

In April and May, two more public meetings are likely to be held in Odisha and Karnataka, followed by another public meeting in Chhattisgarh. As announced earlier, BRS leaders are expected to campaign for JD(S) in Karnataka for the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in May. Meanwhile, the BRS might make its debut in forthcoming Assembly elections in neighbouring Karnataka.

BRS Party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had already announced that the party leaders, including himself, would campaign on behalf of JD(S) led by former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and Karnataka former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, during the Karnataka polls, especially in Telugu-speaking constituencies. Sources said that the party may contest from more than a dozen seats in the Kalyana Karnataka region bordering Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.