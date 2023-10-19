No political party capable to stop victory of BRS in the elections: Jagadish Reddy

Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and BRS candidate for Suryapet assembly constituency G Jagadish Reddy on Thursday made it clear that no political party was capable to avert the victory of BRS in the ensuing elections to Telangana state legislative assembly.

Speaking at a media conference here Jagadish Reddy said that the BRS would create a hat-trick by capturing the power in Telangana this time. Telangana people were not ready to believe the Congress, which cheated the people after coming to power in Karnataka state, he added.

Reacting to comments made by the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the BRS government, he said that Rahul Gandhi had no moral right to talk about the dynasty politics. Rahul Gandhi family was dominating AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was elected to the party post in a democratic way, he added.

Stating that the money spent for Kaleshwaram project was Rs 62,000 crore, he questioned as to how can Rahul Gandhi could allege a corruption of Rs 1 lakh crore in the project. He said that Congress was named for corruption and family rule. The yatras of Congress leaders would not stop the victory of BRS in the ensuing elections. Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah yadav was also present.