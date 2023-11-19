BRS with people in all difficult moments, says Kavitha

Jagtial: Terming Congress leaders as frogs that vacate bone-dry tanks, BRS MLC K Kavitha said BRS leaders were with the people of Telangana during their difficult times.

“Both fish and frogs together live in tanks, but the frogs will leave the tank if its dries up. But fish will die there itself. Like the fish, BRS leaders will always be with the people in their difficulties and pleasures. But Congress leaders will disappear after the elections,” she said.

Pointing out that there was acute power shortage before the formation of Telangana, she said local youth used to migrate to the Gulf in the search of employment due to lack of water for cultivation. However, the situation changed after the formation of the State. It was the BRS that made this transformation possible, she said, adding that the power shortage would return if the Congress returned to power.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Modi Uncle, she pointed out prices of all essential commodities including gas cylinders had gone up after Modi took charge as PM.