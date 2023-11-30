BRS Working President KTR, wife Shailima cast their votes in Banjara Hills

The couple cast their votes at the Nandi Nagar Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Community Hall, contributing to the ongoing democratic process in the state.

Published Date - 10:15 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Rastra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao, accompanied by his wife Shailima, exercised their franchise on Thursday at a polling booth in Banjara Hills.

Telangana Assembly Elections are currently underway across the state. Voters from various constituencies have been turning out in large numbers to choose their representatives for the legislative assembly. The democratic exercise, which commenced early in the morning, is set to continue until 5 pm.