BJP in turmoil in Telangana

Wednesday, in fact, began with a major jolt in the form of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s announcement that he was quitting the party and heading back to the Congress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Bjp

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing an unprecedented crisis in Telangana, one which looks taking the proportions of the one the party faced in Karnataka prior to the disastrous elections in May, with multiple resignations and protests rocking the party after the first list of candidates was announced.

Wednesday, in fact, began with a major jolt in the form of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy’s announcement that he was quitting the party and heading back to the Congress. He did not leave without some parting shots at the BJP, stating that the BJP had failed to project itself as an alternative to the ruling BRS.

This was followed by protests and rumbles in other districts as well, from Warangal to Nirmal. While the party’s State official spokesperson Enugula Rakesh Reddy, who was an aspirant for the Warangal West seat, is said to be planning to contest as an independent after he was overlooked and Rao Padma given the ticket instead.

In Nirmal, BJP’s district president Dr P Rama Devi, who was hoping for the Mudhole ticket, broke down in front of the media and announced that apart from resigning from her post, she would contest even if the BJP denied her a ticket. Senior leader BJP leader Bhukya Janu Bai also quit the party in Nirmal, upset over being denied the Khanapur constituency seat.

On top of this, reports of former State president Bandi Sanjay being upset with the party leadership over being forced to contest from Karimnagar too went viral, with Bandi reportedly saying that there were attempts from within the party to tarnish his image.

Also Read Videos of Rajgopal, Revanth abusing each other go viral