Sajjanar inspects JBS for ‘Maha Lakshmi’ women’s free bus travel

On Monday, TSRTC's Managing Director, VC Sajjanar, made an unannounced visit to Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to personally assess the newly introduced 'Maha Lakshmi' initiative offering free bus travel for women.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Managing Director, VC Sajjanar on Monday conducted a surprise inspection of Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to get first-hand observation of the recently launched ‘Maha Lakshmi’ Free bus travel facility for women.

He interacted with women passengers in the JBS-Prajnapur and JBS-Janagama-bound Palle Velugu buses and in the Banswada-bound express bus and enquired about the implementation of the free travel facility. Later, he traveled by JBS-Venkat Reddy Nagar (Route No. 18 V/J) city ordinary bus to Mettuguda and inspected the process of issuing zero tickets women passengers.

Sajjanar said that the free bus travel facility for women was receiving good response. Working women, girls, students and third gender persons were advised to use this scheme which, is expected to reduce the financial burden on women’s travel.

“The RTC has made all arrangements necessary so that women passengers do not face any difficulty while traveling. About 40,000 staff has been made aware of the guidelines related to the free bus travel scheme,” he said.

He said that when the free travel facility was introduced, the passenger traffic increased and a plan was made to run the buses accordingly. He appealed to the passengers to cooperate with the staff.

For complaints and queries: 040-69440000/ 23450033.