CARE Hospitals performs first gynecology procedure in Asia-Pacific using Hugo RAS system

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:55 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

The patient, a 46-year-old woman, was suffering from prolonged Adenomyosis, a condition that causes the uterus to thicken and enlarge.

Hyderabad: CARE Hospitals Group and India Medtronic Private Limited on Thursday announced the first gynecology (hysterectomy) procedure in Asia-Pacific using Hugo robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system.

The announcement was made in the presence of Health Minister T Harish Rao, Group CEO of CARE Hospitals, Jasdeep Singh, Group Chief of Medical Services, Dr Nikhil Mathur, Clinical Director and HOD of CARE Vatsalya Woman & Child Institute, Dr. Manjula Anagani and Head of Growth Programs, Medtronic India, Mansi Wadhwa Rao.

The patient, a 46-year-old woman, was suffering from prolonged Adenomyosis, a condition that causes the uterus to thicken and enlarge. She underwent a robotic-assisted total hysterectomy procedure where the affected uterus was removed using the Hugo RAS system, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jasdeep Singh said, “CARE Hospitals has been at the forefront of providing technology and clinical expertise enabled healthcare solutions to the patient community in both metro and non-metro cities.”

Dr. Nikhil Mathur said, “we look forward to using this innovative robotic system to expand access to the powerful benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients looking for treatment under General Surgery, Urology, Gynecology and more.”

Mansi Wadhwa Rao said these first cases with the HugoRAS system usher in a new era of robotic-assisted surgery in India and around the globe.