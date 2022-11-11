CCE directs Nizam College to allot 50 percent hostel capacity to UG girl students

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:39 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Hyderabad: The Commissionerate of Collegiate Education has directed the Nizam College and Osmania University (OU) authorities to allot 50 per cent hostel capacity to UG girl students and 50 per cent to PG girl students in the newly constructed hostel building.

An order to this effect has been issued by Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal on Friday directing the Nizam College principal to take necessary action in the matter.

For the last several days, undergraduate girl students of the College have been protesting demanding the college administration to allocate accommodation in the newly constructed hostel building for them.

However, the College and OU authorities decided to allot the hostel accommodation only for the PG students of the college.

Earlier, the State government had accorded permission to Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority and released funds to OU for construction of the hostel building for accommodating 200 girl students of Nizam College.