Centre discriminates against Telangana in releasing Nirbhaya Funds

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: The Central Government is discriminate towards Telangana in releasing Nirbhaya Funds for setting up Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) to provide speedy justice to the victims of rape and POCSO Act. The Department of Justice is implementing a Centrally Sponsored Scheme for setting up Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) and it is funded out of Nirbhaya Fund, which was started in October 2019.

As on June 30, 2022, 728 FTSCs including 408 exclusive POCSO Courts are functional in 28 States and UTs. These courts have disposed of more than 102344 cases, said union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on Friday. However, during the last three financial years, while BJP ruled States like Gujarat was released Rs.15.75 crore, Karnataka received Rs.13.5 crore, Madhya Pradesh was released Rs.56.31 crore, Telangana was released only Rs.8.1 crore.

Further, as per section- 44 of the Protection of Children from Sexual offences Act, 2012, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is mandated to monitor the implementation of the POCSO Act. The Ministry of Women and Child Development releases funds to the NCPCR for carrying out the various activities including the monitoring of implementation of POCSO Act, she added.