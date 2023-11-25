CEO of Belagavi Cantonment Board found dead in official residence, police suspect suicide

K Anand (40), who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was posted in Belagavi since over the last one and a half years. He lived alone here.

By PTI Published Date - 04:57 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Belagavi: The Chief Executive Officer of Belagavi Cantonment Board was found dead at his official residence here on Saturday morning, police said. The incident comes a few days after the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids at the Cantonment Board for alleged irregularities in the recruitment of employees in 2021.

No visible injuries marks were found on his body, they said and suspect it to be a case of suicide.

However, no suicide note has been recovered yet.

According to police, Anand had not been going to office for the last two days. When a police team reached his residence this morning, the main door was locked from inside. The team then broke open the door and found him lying lifeless on the floor.

The exact cause of death would be ascertained through an autopsy, a senior police officer said. Belagavi (earlier known as Belgaum) Cantonment was established in 1832.

It is one of the 62 Cantonments in the country governed by the Cantonments Act, 2006. It is the only Cantonment in Karnataka.

It houses the Regimental Centre of the Maratha Light Infantry, Junior Leaders Wing, and Platoon Commander’s Wing among other Military installations.