CEO Vikas Raj tells officials to discharge duties impartially, accurately

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj along with additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain convened a review meeting over conduct of elections with Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officials belonging to Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Collector B Santosh welcomes CEO Vikas Raj by presenting a sapling to Mancherial district on Friday

Mancherial: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told officials tasked with elections to impartially discharge duties, while being responsible. He along with additional DGP Sanjay Kumar Jain convened a review meeting over conduct of elections with Collectors, Superintendents of Police and other officials belonging to Mancherial, Nirmal, Adilabad and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district here on Friday.

Raj said that widespread publicity was carried to ensure all aged above 18 years exercise their franchise in the polls. He asked the officials to take steps to increase voting percent. He stated that the model code of conduct would be in force till December 5. He told the returning officers to meticulously carry out scrutiny of documents of nomination filed by the candidates.

The CEO instructed flying squad teams, video surveillance teams and other teams to accurately discharge their poll duties assigned to them. He asked the members of the media certification and monitoring committee to follow norms of the election commission of India with regard to advertisements. He told police officials to make sure foolproof security arrangements were made at the time of the polls.

The head of the state election commission said that to create basic amenities at polling stations and to prevent smuggling of liquor, unaccounted cash and any other material intended to induce electors. He asked police officials to step up vehicle checks and to hand over receipt-less cash to flying squad teams. He underlined the need to arrange communication facilities in critical polling stations.

Collectors Badavath Santosh, Rahul Raj, Ashish Sangwan, Hemanth Borkade, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeshwari, Mancherial DCP Sudhir Kekan, Superintendents of Police D Uday Kumar, Ch Praveen, K Suresh Kumar, Additional Collectors B Rahul, and Motilal and many other officials were present.

