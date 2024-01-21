Chaitanya’s hat-trick leads Care FA to win over Twin Cities in Khelo India Womens U-15 Football League

Chaitanya hit a hat-trick in Care Football Academy’s 3-0 win over Twin Cities in Telangana Football Association’s ongoing Khelo India Womens Under-15 Football League
Hyderabad: Chaitanya hit a hat-trick in Care Football Academy’s 3-0 win over Twin Cities in Telangana Football Association’s ongoing Khelo India Womens Under-15 Football League at MJPBCWRSJDC College, Gajwel, Siddipet on Sunday.
In the other matches, Hyderabad Womens FC edged past Gajwel FC as Pranathi’s 13th minute strike was enough for the triumph. Shamitha’s 30th minute goal led Deccan Dynamos to a narrow 1-0 win over Telangana Sports School.
Results: Care Football Academy (Chaitanya 3) bt Twin Cities FC 0, Hyderabad Womens FC (Pranitha 1) bt Gajwel FC 0, Deccan Dynamos 1 (Shamitha 1) bt Telangana Sports School 0.