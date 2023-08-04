Assembly session: BRS exposes Centre’s failure, opposition’s lack of interest

The ruling BRS party on Friday left no opportunity in exposing the Centre's failures in completing projects, besides the Opposition's lack of interest in discussing issues related to the people.

When the State government completed 35 projects under the Strategy Road Development Programme (SRDP) in the last few years, the BJP-led Centre had failed to complete the Uppal and Amberpet flyovers even after the State completed land acquisition for the projects on a war footing, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said.

Responding to a question on the SRDP by LB Nagar MLA D Sudheer Reddy, the Minister said the snail’s pace at which these flyover works were being executed reflected the negligence and failure of the Centre.

When the Uppal flyover project was planned, the State government had expressed interest to execute the work. However, the Centre did not consider the proposal and took it up on its own, he said.

On its part, the State government acquired 253 properties for the Uppal flyover at a cost of Rs.190 crore. For the Amberpet flyover, 262 properties were acquired with Rs. 149 crore, he said.

“Despite the State government completing the land acquisition and extending all support, the Centre has not completed the flyovers,” Rama Rao said.

Pointing to the minimal occupancy in the opposition benches in the House, the Minister said during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, the BJP had insisted on conducting the session for 30 days. Likewise, Congress wanted the session for 20 days. However, hardly one member from the party was present in the House, he said, adding that apart from mere dialogues, the BJP and Congress should have commitment in discussing people’s issues.

When T Raja Singh tried to claim that there were two MLAs from the BJP, the Minister reminded Singh that he was suspended by the BJP.