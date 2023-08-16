Charminar to get visitor plaza

Sharing details of the project, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Charminar will soon get a facelift with a visitor’s plaza and facilities for the people.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:31 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: City’s most visited tourist spot Charminar will soon have a Visitor Plaza with a multipurpose restroom, tourist information cell, and an amphitheater-like seating arrangement to pause and stare at the historic monument.

Sharing details of the project, AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Charminar will soon get a facelift with a visitor’s plaza and facilities for the people. We want to protect Hyderabad’s distinct cultural identity and also ensure that families can enjoy clean and safe public spaces.”

With multiple access points at all sides of the building, it is located opposite to Charminar. The typology of the building is such that, the tourist information cell and washrooms are accommodated beneath the plaza that opens up to the street.

To enable a smooth flow of natural light and remove the foul smell from the circular double-storey building, its walls are designed to be porous which will be built using local stone.

The tourist information cell will be equipped with drinking water, and navigation maps that will help tourists get around. An access ramp leading to the restrooms for the specially-abled, sanitary napkin dispensers, diaper changing stations, and other necessary amenities will also be made available here.

Charminar will soon get a facelift with a visitor’s plaza and facilities for the people. We want to protect Hyderabad’s distinct cultural identity and also ensure that families can enjoy clean & safe public spaces pic.twitter.com/LbXMyOV1vS — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 16, 2023