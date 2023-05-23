Check AP POLYCET 2023 counselling dates

The state Technical Education and Training Board chairman, Chadalavada Nagarani, announced AP POLYCET 2023 results.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:18 PM, Tue - 23 May 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test( AP POLYCET) 2023 results have been released on May 20. The state Technical Education and Training Board chairman, Chadalavada Nagarani, announced the results. The AP POLYCET got an 86.35 pass percentage and 15 students out of marks.

The state Technical Education and Training Board chairman, Nagarani, said on Monday that the payment processing fee for AP POLYCET 2023 will be conducted from May 25 to June 1, and verification of documents will be conducted from May 29 to June 5. The web options can be registered for college and course selection from June 1 to 6. The candidate can change the options on June 7, and the seat allotment will be done on June 9. The classes are scheduled to begin on June 15.

AP POLYCET Counselling Documents Required

AP POLYCET Rank Card

Hall Ticket

Educational Marksheets

Bonafide Certificate

Aadhaar Card

Caste Certificate

Domicile Certificate

Recent photo and signature