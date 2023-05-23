Check AP POLYCET 2023 counselling dates

The state Technical Education and Training Board chairman, Chadalavada Nagarani, announced AP POLYCET 2023 results.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test( AP POLYCET) 2023 results have been released on May 20. The state Technical Education and Training Board chairman, Chadalavada Nagarani, announced the results. The AP POLYCET got an 86.35 pass percentage and 15 students out of marks.
The state Technical Education and Training Board chairman, Nagarani, said on Monday that the payment processing fee for AP POLYCET 2023 will be conducted from May 25 to June 1, and verification of documents will be conducted from May 29 to June 5. The web options can be registered for college and course selection from June 1 to 6. The candidate can change the options on June 7, and the seat allotment will be done on June 9. The classes are scheduled to begin on June 15.
AP POLYCET Counselling Documents Required
AP POLYCET Rank Card
Hall Ticket
Educational Marksheets
Bonafide Certificate
Aadhaar Card
Caste Certificate
Domicile Certificate
Recent photo and signature