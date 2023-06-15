| Check Out The Mouth Watering New Menu At Enchante Cafe

Check out the mouth-watering new menu at Enchante Café

Founded by Deepa Dadu and Mahesh Tibrewal, Enchante Café and Confectionery in Film Nagar has just launched its new menu.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:53 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Founded by Deepa Dadu and Mahesh Tibrewal, Enchante Café and Confectionery in Film Nagar has just launched its new menu. The café is known for its wholesome baked goods, refreshing beverages and delicious dishes with traditional flavours and global cuisine. The new menu is meticulously planned to re-define culinary art to meet the alchemy of modern presentations and cooking techniques and let you have a unique fusion dining experience.

Experience it to treat your taste buds with the mouth-watering new menu that includes soups and salads like Cream of Broccoli & Almond, Burnt Corn Chowder, Watermelon & Feta Salad, Greek Salad and others.

The appetisers and main course include dishes such as Rosemary Grilled Chicken Crostini, Minty Cheese Croquettes, Grilled Chermoula Chicken, and Corn on Toast, Shish Touk, Mozzarella Cheese Sticks and Quesadillas, Mushroom Risotto, Cannoleni Florentine, Roast Chicken with Veggies & Demi Glaze Sauce, Chicken Parmesane.

Breads and wraps such as Croque Monsieur Sandwich, Lebanese Platter and Black Olive and Sundried Tomato Bruschetta have also been introduced in the menu.

The spread at Enchante will be available for breakfast, lunch and dinner.