Chess: Podium finish for Telangana’s Bharat and Vignesh

Telangana’s Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri and Vignesh Advaith finished in second and third positions respectively in the Pragathi Chess Academy’s Sri Rudraraju Narasimha Murthy Raju Memorial International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 July 2024, 11:40 PM

Medal winners of the Pragathi Chess Academy’s Sri Rudraraju Narasimha Murthy Raju Memorial International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament.

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri and Vignesh Advaith finished in second and third positions respectively in the Pragathi Chess Academy’s Sri Rudraraju Narasimha Murthy Raju Memorial International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament held at Sapthapadi Gardens, Nizampet, Hyderabad on Monday. Nithin Babu of Kerala sealed the top spotto clinch the title.

Results: 1. NIthink Babu (KL) (8.5) 2. Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri (TG) (8), 3. Vignesh Advaith (TG) (8).

Also Read Durand Cup experience unforgettable, Victor Amalraj recalls glory days