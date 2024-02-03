Chevella MP appeals Defense Ministry to relocate VLF station

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 07:23 PM

Hyderabad: Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy appealed to the Defense Ministry to relocate the proposed naval radar station at Pudur village under Damagundam forests to another location, citing the apprehensions of local people.

The MP raised the issue in Lok Sabha and wanted the Defense Ministry to explore other suitable location for setting up the radar station.

Establishing the radar station could cast an adverse impact on the local environment and biodiversity, besides losing the invaluable medicinal plants and 400 years Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple, he said.

This apart, local people were worried that the setting up of the radar station in the Pudur would affect their health. To this effect, along with local people and other sections had staged protests opposing the establishment of the radar station, the Chevella MP said.

“Considering the protests against the radar station and apprehensions among people, I appeal to the Defense Ministry to relocate the radar station to another suitable place,” Ranjith Reddy said.