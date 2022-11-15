Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Chicha’s restaurant overcharges on water bottles, GHMC officials respond

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 05:07 PM, Tue - 15 November 22
Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday alerted its officials to look into Chicha’s Asli Hyderabadi restaurant overcharging customers for water bottles after a customer tweeted about the issue.

As per the bill, the eatery charged Rs 20 for a basic 500 millilitre (ml) water bottle against the MRP of Rs 10.

The customer on his Twitter handle claimed that the pricing in Chicha’s restaurant was a “clear exploitation and violation of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP)”. He demanded action against the same by the GHMC and Hyderabad city police.

https://twitter.com/RobinZaccheus/status/1592151913587703808?s=20&t=aEhlzqHMBqgFjDEmeoNSkQ

Replying to his tweet, GHMC officials stated that the officers concerned have been alerted on the issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest.

