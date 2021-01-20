Chilly spell fades as Jan turns warm in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:21 am

Hyderabad: From the chill, mist and fog of December, winter in January is upsetting all expectations and predictions by turning quite warm. Warm to the extent that this January could be the warmest January that Hyderabad has seen in a decade.

Beginning January 1, the minimum temperature (night temperature) recorded in Hyderabad was 16.4 degrees Celsius, highest minimum temperature to be registered in the last one decade in January. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the highest minimum temperature recorded in January in the last 10 years was 14.8 degrees Celsius in 2014, while the lowest 8.3 degrees Celsius was in 2011.

Over the last few days however, the minimum temperature has slowly risen to above 17 degrees Celsius and at times inching towards 20, with officials saying this could make the nights of this January the hottest of all January months in the last one decade. This is when temperatures usually plummet to single digits this month every year. This year however, the chances of such a chill are bleak, officials said.

On Monday night, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degree Celsius, which is one degree Celsius above normal. IMD officials attributed the high temperatures to changes in the wind pattern.

According to IMD, Hyderabad head K Nagaratna, the city in winter usually receives strong winds from north or northeast regions of the country. This time, however, low level easterlies or south easterlies are prevailing over the State.

Even Adilabad and Kumaram Bheem districts, which are the coldest regions of the State, are registering temperatures between 12 degrees to 15 degrees in the last one week.

