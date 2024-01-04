Chiranjeevi meets Bhatti Vikramarka at Praja Bhavan

Earlier, Chiranjeevi also met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:56 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

File Photo

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi paid a courtesy call to Deputy CM of Telangana Bhatti Vikramarka at residential building in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Chiru was accompanied by his wife Surekha.

In the last month, the popular actor also met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad.

Witch the video here: