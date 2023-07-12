Chirec International School secure big win over Suchitra Academy in Keystone Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Chirec International School secured a big win over Suchitra Academy 69-15 in the grade 11 & 12 boys division

Hyderabad: Chirec International School secured a big win over Suchitra Academy 69-15 in the grade 11 & 12 boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Wednesday.

For the winners, Saket Changra and Gautam chipped in with vital 11 points. In the other ties, Suchitra Academy suffered two more losses taking the total count of losses in the day to three. In the under grade 10 competition, Silver Oaks boys and Future Kids School girls defeated Suchitra Academy teams by scoring 61-44 and 39-12 respectively.

Results: Under Grade 10 Boys: Silver Oaks 61 (Yashwanth 17, Nishanth 13, Nikhil 13) bt Suchitra Academy 44 (Harshvardhan 20, Aaryan 15); Girls: Future Kids School 39 (Keerthi Sree 14, Bhavya 10) bt Suchitra Academy 12; Grade 11&12 Boys: Chirec International School 69 (Saket Changra 11, Gautam 11) bt Suchitra Academy 15.

