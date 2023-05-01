Choreographer Chaitanya dies by suicide; leaves an emotional video behind

In a self-recorded video before his death, he shared that he was under financial crisis and was not able to repay his debts.

Hyderabad: Choreographer Chaitanya, who rose to fame by appearing in the popular Telugu dance reality show ‘Dhee’, died by suicide on Sunday, in a hotel in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district. In a self-recorded video before his death, he shared that he was under financial crisis and was not able to repay his debts.

“I want to apologise to many people. I caused inconvenience to you all. When it came to money, I bothered many. I lost all the goodwill that I had earned. That is why I am taking this decision,” he said.

“People take loans but should have the ability to repay them. Though I have the ability, I’m not able to endure this pressure. It’s enough, I can’t anymore,” he added.

The choreographer said that he would always be grateful to ‘Dhee’ show for giving him much name and fame and that he wouldn’t want to tarnish his image.

However, he added that the show underpays the artistes.

“Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans,” he said.

Chaitanya was in his 30s and was popular on the dance show.

The news of his death left many fans devastated with scores of netizens taking to Twitter to express their grief.

