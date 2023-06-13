CII-Telangana to organise 4th edition of CFO Conclave on June 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: The CII Telangana is organizing the fourth edition of the CFO Conclave 2023 with the theme ‘Transcending New Frontiers : Technology, Sustainability and Governance’ on Friday at Hotel ITC Kakatiya from 10 a.m onwards. Finance Minister T Harish Rao will be participating in the inaugural ceremony.

The fourth edition of the CFO Conclave will deliberate on Digital Transformation, Unlocking Business Value in the new era of AI – with open AI & ChatGPT , Boardroom Dynamics: Role of CFOs, Embracing ESG: Driving Sustainable Growth and Value Creation and Mastering your Health: Strategies for Healthy Living, said a press release.

