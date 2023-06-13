TSRTC village bus officers to help corporation improve public relations

TSRTC appoints 224 village bus officers in efforts to enhance services, collect public feedback, and boost passenger numbers.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 04:45 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Karimnagar: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation officials, who are making serious efforts to bail out the corporation from debts by attracting more passengers, have appointed 224 village bus officers in the Karimnagar region, which has 11 depots.

The highest number of 35 VBOs were appointed for Sircilla depot followed by Huzurabad (31), Jagtial (27), 22 each for Manthani and Korutla, 21 each for Karimnagar town and rural and Husnabad, Godavarikhani (19), Vemulawada (15) and Metpalli (10),

Drivers, conductors, mechanics and other employees staying in villages have been appointed as VBOs in their respective depots.

Employees, who have cordial relations with the people of their villages, have been appointed as the VBOs. Two to four villages were allocated to each bus officer. Besides giving the required training, they were also provided T-shirts, ID cards and bags.

Besides displaying the name plate of ‘village bus officer’ in front of their houses, names, phone numbers and other details of VBOs will also be displayed in gram panchayats office boards.

According to RTC officials, VBOs will visit villages allocated to them every fortnight and conduct meetings along with sarpanches and the common public. Besides educating the people about RTC schemes, bus passes, exemptions for differently abled and students and others, they will motivate the people to travel in RTC buses instead of private vehicles to reach their destinations safely.

While interacting with the public, they will also try to know the problems and transportation needs and inform them to higher officials.

They will also collect the information about movement of RTC buses, timings, new routes and services and inform them to officials.

By collecting information about marriages, other celebrations and jataras in villages, they will advise officials to operate more services to enhance profits. They will also give their mobile numbers to local public representatives, women, youth organizations, owners of function halls.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Regional Manager (Karimnagar Region) N Sucharitha said both the corporation as well as people would benefit with the VBOs. Problems being faced by the corporation in rural areas as well as advice from the public would be collected by the officers and reported to higher officials.

Based on the VBOs’ advice, they would take steps to overcome the issues and provide better services to the public, she said.