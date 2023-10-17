CISF takes over security of Jabalpur airport

With this induction, the CISF is now providing security cover to 357 Units and the total airports under CISF security cover have been raised to 67 as on date

With this induction, the CISF is now providing security cover to 357 Units and the total airports under CISF security cover have been raised to 67 as on date

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday took over the responsibility of securing Jabalpur airport, with the total sanctioned strength of 115 personnel aiming to bolster security and ensure the safety of both passengers and airport staff.

With this induction, the CISF is now providing security cover to 357 Units and the total airports under CISF security cover have been raised to 67 as on date.

Jabalpur Airport, serving as a crucial gateway to the vibrant city and the surrounding regions, has taken a significant step towards bolstering its security infrastructure.

“The deployment of CISF personnel at the airport will help enhance security and provide a safer environment for passengers and staff alike,” said the CISF in a statement.

The CISF, renowned for its professionalism, dedication, and expertise in safeguarding critical infrastructure, said it will play a pivotal role in securing Jabalpur Airport.

The induction of CISF personnel comes as part of a broader strategy to ensure a secure and hassle-free travel experience for all passengers.

The induction program was followed by band display, Ddrill display, krav-Maga demo, K9 performance and hoisting of the CISF flag.

