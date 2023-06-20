Class 6 student, escaping from street dog, falls under tractor in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:51 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hanamkonda: In a heart-wrenching incident, a Class 6 student tragically lost his life after being crushed by a tractor in Marripalligudem village of Kamalapur Mandal, shattering the festive atmosphere of Telangana Education Day on Tuesday.

Inugala Dhanush, 10, son of Jayapal, was walking with his fellow students in a rally organized as part of Education Day celebrations, when a dog suddenly emerged from the roadside and tried to attack Dhanush.

Startled by the unexpected incident, the boy attempted to escape from the dog but came under the wheel of a passing tractor. He was killed on the spot.

MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy visited the grieving family members, extending his heartfelt sympathies. He assured them that the State government would provide them with all support.