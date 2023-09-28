Class 7 girl raped, killed in Andhra Pradesh

It is suspected that a man, said to be a relative of the girl, committed the crime

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

It is suspected that a man, said to be a relative of the girl, committed the crime

Bhimavaram: A girl studying in seventh class was found raped and killed here on Thursday.

She went missing from Wednesday evening and her parents who could not find her, lodged a police complaint. Later, her body was found in the bushes near their house. It is suspected that a man, said to be a relative of the girl, committed the crime. His wife is said to be working in Kuwait while his children are staying in a hostel in Narsapuram for studies.

When the girl was returning from school in the evening, he took her to his residence under some pretext, raped her and later killed her, police feel, since her clothes were found at his residence. As the body bore injuries, they suspect it was a case of rape and murder.

Police took the accused into custody and are interrogating him.

Also Read Class 9 student found hanging in school in Suryapet