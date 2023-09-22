CM KCR aims to provide houses to all homeless poor: Puvvada

The minister along with district Collector VP Gautham distributed pattas under GO 58 and sanction orders under Gruha Lakshmi scheme to beneficiaries here on Friday. He handed over pattas to 398 beneficiaries and sanction orders to 230 beneficiaries.

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao aims to provide houses to all homeless poor in the State, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Addressing a gathering he said the Chief Minister Rao has thought of giving the poor people living in government lands full rights over the land to live peacefully. Based on the residence documents from 2014 to 2020, all the eligible people who have submitted their applications were screened and 3, 253 beneficiaries were given pattas in a transparent manner, he informed.

Similarly, double bedroom houses have already been given to 2, 000 beneficiaries in the town. A financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh would be provided to 15, 000 beneficiaries in the district under Gruha Lakshmi scheme. 3, 000 beneficiaries from each Assembly constituency would be given the financial assistance in three installments, the minister said.

Collector Gautham informed that initially GO 58 pattas were given pattas in the first phase with 2016 as the cut off period. With the initiative of the minister Ajay Kumar the cut off period was extended to 2020 to provide pattas.

He said that 15,000 applications were received in the second phase. Special efforts were made by the district, municipal, revenue divisional officers, tahsildars and collectorate staff to carry out the screening process in a transparent manner.

Highest number of GO 58 pattas was given Khammam after Hyderabad in the State.

Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries have to start the construction work immediately and the money would be deposited in three installments in their bank accounts, he added.