CM KCR assures there will be no land pooling for Wardhannapet ring road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Hyderabad: BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao dismissed allegations of land pooling for the development of the Wardhannapet ring road, terming them as false propaganda orchestrated by opposition parties ahead of the Assembly elections. He assured landowners that no land pooling would be taken up for the ring road development project.

Addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha public meeting at Wardhannapet on Friday, the Chief Minister called out the opposition leaders for resorting to such “blatant lies” due to their inability to stand up against BRS candidate Aroori Ramesh in the upcoming polls. “As the Chief Minister of Telangana, I assure the landowners that there will be no land pooling,” he said.

Chandrashekhar Rao went on to promise that ‘sada bainamas’ (legal land deeds) would be issued to residents from around 40 villages in Wardhannapet constituency that were merged into the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) recently. He also assured to allocate special funds for the development of these villages, apart from supporting the industrial and economic growth of the Assembly segment after the elections.

The Chief Minister reiterated the BRS government was striving for inclusive development of all sections of the society, with a focus on the welfare of the poor. After the State formation, he reminded that the BRS government addressed numerous issues pertaining to electricity, agriculture and drinking water among others, ensuring comprehensive and sustainable progress of the State. He informed that development works were being carried out in Wardhannapet town with about Rs 160 crore. He urged people to elect BRS candidate Aroori Ramesh with a majority of at least one lakh votes in the upcoming elections.

