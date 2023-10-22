CM KCR extends Dasara greetings

CM KCR assured that the crusade of development will continue with the true spirit of Vijaydashami by all means to keep Telangana ahead of all by sustaining its growth momentum

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday extended his greetings and special wishes to the people of the State on the occasion of Dasara. He said the festival had a special place in the cultural life of the people in the State. It was celebrated in the name of Vijayadashami across the country as a symbol of victory of good over evil.

People come together on this auspicious occasion to celebrate the festival fostering the bonds of unity among all sections. The all important ‘Shami puja’ performed on the occasion, collection of ‘jammi leaf’ that is viewed as precious as a nugget of gold on this day, staging of Alai Balai that promotes harmony, sighting of the State bird Indian Roller considered most auspicious, and seeking blessings of elders, are all part of the rich tradition of Telangana society.

The Chief Minister assured that the crusade of development will continue with the true spirit of Vijaydashami by all means to keep the State, that was won the hard way, ahead of all by sustaining its growth momentum. He prayed to Goddess Durga to bless all the people and bestow happiness on all of them ensuring that the State treads the path of victories.

Also Read Women celebrate finale of Bathukamma festival in Adilabad