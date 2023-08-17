CM KCR hails Sarvai Papanna Goud

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Calling Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud a symbol of the self-respect and valour of the Bahujans of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday said Papanna’s fight for social equality and due representation in politics for the people of the community would go down in history as a bright phase.

Hailing him for the great role played by Sarvai Papanna on the occasion of his birth anniversary, the Chief Minister said the great leader had fought for his cause with democratic spirit. He strived for an equal society sans discrimination on the lines of caste and creed and wanted equal opportunities to be ensured to all in the realm of politics.

The Chief Minister said the State government was officially observing the birth anniversary and the death anniversary of Sarvai Papanna every year commemorating his greatness. By training and elevating youth from the Dalit and Bahujan communities and ensuring them due place in politics, the State government could fulfill the aspirations of the great leader, he said.