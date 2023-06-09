CM KCR reviving glory of community based occupations: Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy addresses a gathering after participating in Welfare Day, as part of part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations, in Nirmal on Friday

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was reviving the glory of community-based traditional occupations following creation of a separate State.

Speaking at the Welfare Day programme organised as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations, here on Friday, the Minister said every household in Telangana was able to get the fruits of welfare schemes and developmental programmes. Telangana had become a role model to the country in extending innovative welfare schemes.

Chandrashekar Rao had breathed life into community based occupations that were on the wane in 2014. Rao is leaving no stone unturned to economically strengthen the communities that rely on traditional occupations, he added.

He added that the government was instilling confidence among the backward communities by extending distribution of sheep and fish fingerlings for free.