Tuesday, Jun 13, 2023
CM KCR to lay foundation for NIMS expansion on Wednesday

NIMS is all set to become one of the biggest hospitals in India with CM KCR to lay the foundation for the NIMS Dashabdi Block

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:26 PM, Tue - 13 June 23
Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences here is all set to become one of the biggest hospitals in India with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to lay the foundation for the NIMS Dashabdi Block on Wednesday.

Health Minister T Harish Rao, posting on the event on Tuesday, said it would be a historic moment in Telangana’s health sector as NIMS would become one of the biggest hospitals in India with 4000 beds.

The Chief Minister, he said, would lay the stone for the new 2000-bedded Dashabdi Block on Wednesday on the occasion of the Health Day being observed as part of the Formation Day decennial celebrations.

“This upgrade is a testimony of the foresight and vision of the Chief Minister towards Arogya Telangana, for not just the healthy future of the current generation but also for generations to come,” he tweeted.

The Chief Minister will also launch the expansion of KCR Nutritional Kits in 24 districts on the occasion.

