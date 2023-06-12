NIMS new medical block: Harish Rao reviews arrangements for Bhumi Puja on June 14

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:33 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: The State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Monday visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to oversee preparations for Bhumi Puja, to be performed by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao on June 14 for construction of the new NIMS block.

Reviewing the arrangements, Harish Rao instructed senior health officials to ensure the entire foundation stone laying function at NIMS is conducted flawlessly.

During his visit, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for construction of the 2000-bed new NIMS block, being taken-up with a cost of Rs 1571 crore.

As a part of the decennial celebrations of the state’s formation, June 14 is being celebrated as Health Day across Telangana. The expansion of NIMS will significantly contribute to the enhancement of healthcare services, furthering the state government’s goal of ensuring accessible and quality healthcare for all, Health Minister said.

