Amit Shah to attend three crucial events in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

(File Photo) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in three crucial programmes during his visit to the city after landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Friday night.

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in three crucial programmes during his visit to the city after landing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad on Friday night. After reaching Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Shivarampally for the night stay, he would first take part in ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ celebrations at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad at 8 am on Saturday.

During the celebrations, Shah would review the parade of the central forces from Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka. Central forces two each of contingents from Maharashtra and Karnataka and one from Telangana would take part in the parade. Cultural troupes from the three States would also perform during the celebrations being organized by the Central government officially.

He would then proceed to Haritha Plaza guest house, where he would participate in the State party unit’s core committee meeting and interact with senior party leaders. He is expected to discuss the strategy to be adopted for the forthcoming byelection to Munugode Assembly constituency and the mechanism to be implemented to welcome eminent personalities and politicians from other parties into the BJP.

The State BJP leaders are likely to submit a blueprint to Shah to strengthen the party before gearing up for the next Assembly elections. After the core committee meeting, he would attend another meeting at Classic function hall in Secunderabad in the afternoon. Before heading to RGIA on Saturday evening, Shah would reach the police academy where the director would give a presentation explaining the training activities.