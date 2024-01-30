CM Revanth asks officials to ensure adequate water in summer

On Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed officials to create an action plan to tackle the upcoming summer's drinking water shortage.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 08:39 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked officials to prepare an action plan to address drinking water shortage in the ensuing summer. In addition to River Krishna and River Godavari, officials were asked to utilize water from the newly constructed reservoirs for drinking water needs and prepare plans accordingly.

This would aid in comfortable supply of drinking water to the surrounding villages from the reservoirs at a low cost, he said.

“The newly constructed Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar reservoirs should be utilized for drinking water requirements,” Revanth Reddy said at a meeting with Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department officials here on Tuesday. Asking for measures to tide over the drinking water crisis in the summer, he said Rs.1 crore should be spent exclusively for drinking water needs from the Rs.10 crore Special Development Fund sanctioned to each assembly constituency.

Water available in all the projects and reservoirs in the State was to be utilized for drinking water needs on priority, he said, also directing officials to entrust the responsibility of drinking water supply management in every village to sarpanches.

The Mission Bhagiratha wing should be entrusted with the task supplying safe drinking water in the villages, he said. Maintenance of drinking water supply network, taps and pipelines in villages should be entrusted separately to the Sarpanches.

Calling for a comprehensive survey to identify villages and habitations that are facing drinking water issues, he said the new proposals should be prepared for sending them to the Centre to seek funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“As the term of sarpanches ends by the end of this month, officials should take up the responsibility of drinking water supply in villages,” the Chief Minister directed.

Stating that the government would pay special focus on strengthening the Self Help Groups, the Chief Minister suggested that women SHGs should be given work orders of stitching uniforms for students in government schools, Gurukuls, hostels and police. If required, the women groups should be provided training, he said.

When officials informed that 422 Gram panchayats and 3177 habitations lacked road connectivity, the Chief Minister directed them to lay black top roads in such villages. If required, the employment guarantee scheme funds should be linked to the road development works, he said, asking them to prepare proposals for required funds for allotment in the budget.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and senior officials were present.