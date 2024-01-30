Telangana CM pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bapu Ghat

They offered floral tributes at Bapu Ghat at Langer Houz here, where the ashes of Mahatma Gandhi were immersed at the confluence of Musi and Esi rivers.

By IANS Published Date - 30 January 2024, 05:32 PM

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary.

The Chief Minister, along with Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Director General of Police Ravi Gupta and other officials, paid their respects at the Samadhi and later showered petals on the statue of the father of the nation.

Senior Congress leader and former MP V. Hanumanth Rao and other Congress leaders were also present.

“Yesterday, today and tomorrow Mahatma’s teachings are Sri Ramaraksha,” Revanth Reddy posted on ‘X’ in his tributes to the father of the nation.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan attended a programme in connection with Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary in Puducherry, where she is holding the charge of Lieutenant Governor.

Paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, the governor posted on social media: “On Martyrs Day, let’s salute and gratefully remember the sacrifice of Gandhiji and countless other brave leaders who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation. Heartfelt tributes to the father of the nation and all martyrs on this day.”

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader T. Harish Rao also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. “Bapu’s unwavering commitment to non-violence and his timeless teachings light our path to a better India. May his legacy endure in our hearts,” he said.